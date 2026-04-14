Gabriel Strefezza News: Opens account with team

Strefezza scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner Sunday's 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Strefezza opened his account for his loan side with a first-minute goal, breaking his duck in his ninth appearance since joining the club. The forward has made eight starts across those games, during which he has taken 15 shots, registering at least one in every match. He has also created 10 chances in that span, with this game the only occasion on which he failed to create one.