Gabriel Strefezza News: Pretty lively against Lazio

Strefezza created one scoring chance and had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Strefezza ran the Parma offense and contributed across the board in the final third. He has recorded at least one shot, amassing 14 (three on target), one key pass, piling up 10, and one cross, totaling 32 (six accurate), in seven games in a row, assisting once and adding nine corners and nine tackles (four won) over that span.