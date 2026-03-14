Gabriel Strefezza News: Provides assist in Torino match

Strefezza assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 4-1 defeat against Torino.

Strefezza logged his first goal contribution since transferring to Parma, thanks to a tidy cross from the left flank for Mateo Pellegrino. He has recorded at least one shot, one key pass and one delivery in the last five games, amassing 12 attempts (three on target), eight chances created, and 23 crosses (four accurate).