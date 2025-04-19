Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Strefezza headshot

Gabriel Strefezza News: Sets up teammate in Lecce bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Strefezza assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Lecce.

Strefezza came off the bench for the third straight match, as the coach is preferring Jonathan Ikone over him at this juncture, but made good use of his minutes and put his name in the stat sheet with a nice feed for Assane Diao after recovering the ball deep. It's his first goal contribution since late January. He has logged four shots (one on target), seven key passes, 12 crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in the last five tilts.

