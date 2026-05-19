Gabriel Strefezza News: Silent in Como fixture

Strefezza (ankle) had seven passes and one clearance and drew one foul in 59 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Como.

Strefezza was able to continue starting despite not being fully fit, but had his least productive outing in a while, snapping his long streak of appearances with at least one cross and one corner. He has scored and assisted once in the last five rounds, notching nine shots (three on target), four chances created and six tackles (four won) over that span.