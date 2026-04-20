Gabriel Strefezza News: Supplies assist in win

Strefezza assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Strefezza's incisive passing led to the fixture's conclusive goal Saturday as Parma earned a 1-0 win at Udinese. In addition to his goal contribution, the forward made four tackles (three won) and one clearance across 66 minutes of play in support of the clean sheet effort. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Strefezza has scored once, assisted twice and created seven chances.