Gabriel Suazo headshot

Gabriel Suazo Injury: Should play in derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Suazo (ankle) trained fully this week and should be an option for Sunday's Gran Derby against Real Betis, according to Zona Mixta.

Suazo picked up an ankle knock in Sunday's win over Getafe, but it turned out to be a minor issue as he's already back in full team training and trending toward being available for Sunday's Gran Derby against Real Betis. The left wing-back has been a locked-in starter whenever fit since arriving from TeFeCe and should be in line to regain his usual role for that massive showdown.

Gabriel Suazo
Sevilla
