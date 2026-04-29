Gabriel Suazo Injury: Should resume training Thursday

Suazo missed Wednesday's team training session due to the shoulder issue he suffered in the last game but is expected to rejoin the collective sessions Thursday, keeping his availability for Monday's clash against Real Sociedad on track, according to Zona Mixta.

Suazo had arrived in Sevilla with his arm in a sling after the apparent shoulder issue emerged following the Osasuna defeat, making the positive update a significant relief for a club sitting in the relegation places. The Chilean left-back is a regular starter for the Nervionenses and getting him back in training before the weekend gives him a real chance of featuring in Monday's must-win fixture. The club will assess his condition after Thursday's session before making a final call on his involvement.