Gabriel Suazo Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Suazo was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 1-0 victory against Getafe following the bad ankle knock he suffered in the first half, according to Marca.

Suazo took a heavy ankle knock in a tough challenge with Djene Dakonam, a play that resulted in a red card for the Getafe defender and ultimately forced the left wing-back to shut it down at halftime because the pain was too much to push through. He's set to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the full extent of the injury, with the hope that he can recover in time for Sunday's derby against Real Betis. If he's unable to answer the bell, the squad will be counting on Oso (calf) to prove he is good to go, while Jose Angel Carmona remains a viable fallback option on that flank if needed.