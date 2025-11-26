Suazo is set for some time on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury in the recent days. The left-back doesn't have a clear timeline to return but is already ruled out for the derby against Betis on Sunday. This is a blow for Sevilla since he has been an undisputed starter in the backline and his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Kike Salas as a possible option to start in his spot. Jose Angel Carmona could also play at left-back and Juanlu start at right-back, depending on the coach's choices.