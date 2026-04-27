Gabriel Suazo Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Suazo was spotted arriving in Sevilla with his arm in a sling following what appears to be a shoulder dislocation, casting serious doubt over his availability for Monday's clash against Real Sociedad, according to Zona Mixta.

Suazo's injury comes at the worst possible time for Sevilla, who are already in the relegation places after losing to Osasuna. The left-back is a regular starter for the Nervionenses and his potential absence would force a reshuffle in the back line, with Oso expected to step in and cover at left-back if Suazo cannot be cleared in time for Monday's crucial fixture. The club will assess the extent of the shoulder issue later during the week before making a final call on his involvement.