Gabriel Suazo News: Assists in victory

Suazo assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win against Le Havre.

Suazo was effective on his left side again on Sunday, providing the assist for Aron Donnum's goal in the second half. He matched his season high with four clearances and set a second-highest mark with three drawn fouls. He will look to contribute once more on Sunday against Angers.