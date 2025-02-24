Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Suazo headshot

Gabriel Suazo News: Assists in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Suazo assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win against Le Havre.

Suazo was effective on his left side again on Sunday, providing the assist for Aron Donnum's goal in the second half. He matched his season high with four clearances and set a second-highest mark with three drawn fouls. He will look to contribute once more on Sunday against Angers.

Gabriel Suazo
Toulouse
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now