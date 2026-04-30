Gabriel Suazo News: Clears shoulder issue

Suazo (shoulder) trained fully Thursday after clearing the issue he picked up last time out and is on track to be available for Monday's clash against Real Sociedad, according to Zona Mixta.

Suazo had missed Wednesday's session after arriving in Sevilla with his arm in a sling following the Osasuna defeat, making his return to full training a significant relief for a club sitting in the relegation places. The Chilean left-back is a regular starter for the Nervionenses and his availability for Monday's crucial fixture is exactly the boost Sevilla needed heading into what is effectively a must-win clash in their fight to avoid the drop.