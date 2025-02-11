Gabriel Suazo News: Logs assist in draw

Suazo delivered an assist, created two chances, sent in four crosses (two accurate) and made one tackle, three clearances, one interception and one block during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Auxerre.

Suazo did a little bit of everything for his team here, but the biggest contribution definitely came on the attacking end as he assisted Charlie Cresswell for his team's first goal with a perfect corner-kick cross. That's now four assists over 19 appearances for the versatile full-back, who can definitely be a two-way fantasy asset when on his best days.