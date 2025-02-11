Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Suazo headshot

Gabriel Suazo News: Logs assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Suazo delivered an assist, created two chances, sent in four crosses (two accurate) and made one tackle, three clearances, one interception and one block during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Auxerre.

Suazo did a little bit of everything for his team here, but the biggest contribution definitely came on the attacking end as he assisted Charlie Cresswell for his team's first goal with a perfect corner-kick cross. That's now four assists over 19 appearances for the versatile full-back, who can definitely be a two-way fantasy asset when on his best days.

Gabriel Suazo
Toulouse
