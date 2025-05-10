Gabriel Suazo News: On bench Saturday
Suazo (personal) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Lens.
Suazo was back in the squad Saturday against Lens after missing the previous match due to the birth of his child. Despite being a regular starter this season, he stayed on the bench for this one. That said, that shouldn't be a regular situation, as he will probably return to the starting lineup for the last game of the season against Saint-Etienne.
