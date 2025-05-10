Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Suazo

Gabriel Suazo News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Suazo (personal) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Lens.

Suazo was back in the squad Saturday against Lens after missing the previous match due to the birth of his child. Despite being a regular starter this season, he stayed on the bench for this one. That said, that shouldn't be a regular situation, as he will probably return to the starting lineup for the last game of the season against Saint-Etienne.

Gabriel Suazo
Toulouse
More Stats & News
