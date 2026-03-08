Gabriel Suazo headshot

Gabriel Suazo News: option once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Suazo has served his suspension and is an option again.

Suazo is back from his ban due to a fifth yellow card, set to play in the club's upcoming games. He has only missed one start all season, when an option, likely to return to a role at left-back almost immediately after the ban.

Gabriel Suazo
Sevilla
