Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Suazo headshot

Gabriel Suazo News: Own goal and assist in busy outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Suazo assisted once to go with an own goal, one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Marseille.

Suazo inadvertently scored an own goal in the 21st minute but later assisted Franck Magri's equalizer with a cross from the left flank. The left midfielder had a decent game apart from the own goal as he contributed defensively with three tackles two interceptions and three clearances. He will look to contribute again against Lille on Saturday.

Gabriel Suazo
Toulouse
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now