Gabriel Suazo News: Own goal and assist in busy outing
Suazo assisted once to go with an own goal, one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Marseille.
Suazo inadvertently scored an own goal in the 21st minute but later assisted Franck Magri's equalizer with a cross from the left flank. The left midfielder had a decent game apart from the own goal as he contributed defensively with three tackles two interceptions and three clearances. He will look to contribute again against Lille on Saturday.
