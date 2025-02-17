Gabriel Suazo News: Stalwart defensive performance

Suazo registered six tackles (four won), three clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Suazo led the Toulouse defensive effort Saturday with six tackles (four won) while making two interceptions and three clearances as his side fell in a 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the versatile defender has made 13 tackles (seven won), 13 clearances and created 13 chances while contributing to one clean sheet and assisting once. Suazo has been named to the starting XI in each of Toulouse's last 10 Ligue 1 fixtures.