Gabriel Suazo News: Starting immediately
Suazo (ankle) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Betis.
Suazo is back Sunday after some injury concerns, with the defender ready to go for the derby. He resumes a spot at left-back and should continue in that spot when fit, with 16 starts in 18 appearances this campaign.
