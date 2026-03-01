Gabriel Suazo headshot

Gabriel Suazo News: Starting immediately

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Suazo (ankle) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Betis.

Suazo is back Sunday after some injury concerns, with the defender ready to go for the derby. He resumes a spot at left-back and should continue in that spot when fit, with 16 starts in 18 appearances this campaign.

Gabriel Suazo
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Suazo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Suazo See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
220 days ago