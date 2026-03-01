Gabriel Suazo News: Suffers fifth yellow card

Suazo is suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation.

Suazo will have to sit out a match following a yellow card Sunday, as he has earned a one-match ban. This will leave him out as they prepare to face Rayo Vallecano on March 8. He will then return against Barcelona on March 15, with Oso or Jose Angel Carmona likely to step in at left-back while Suazo is out.