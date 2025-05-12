Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Suazo headshot

Gabriel Suazo News: Three crosses off bench in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Suazo (personal) created one chance and sent in three crosses (one accurate) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lens.

Suazo returned to the team with a late cameo, being brought as part of a double substitution in the 70th minute, and still found time to whip multiple crosses into the opposition's box as he usually does. A starter during most of the campaign, the full-back should be back in the lineup for next week's season finale.

Gabriel Suazo
Toulouse
More Stats & News
