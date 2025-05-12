Gabriel Suazo News: Three crosses off bench in return

Suazo (personal) created one chance and sent in three crosses (one accurate) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lens.

Suazo returned to the team with a late cameo, being brought as part of a double substitution in the 70th minute, and still found time to whip multiple crosses into the opposition's box as he usually does. A starter during most of the campaign, the full-back should be back in the lineup for next week's season finale.