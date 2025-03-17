Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Suazo

Gabriel Suazo News: Whips in four crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Suazo recorded two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Strasbourg.

Suazo had another decent match on the left flank, putting in a decent effort on both sides of the ball. He would start with one chance created, two shots and four crosses in the attack, continuing with one clearance, an interception and four tackles won in the defense. He did see the full 90 for a third straight match as well, starting in every match since Nov. 22.

Gabriel Suazo
Toulouse
More Stats & News
