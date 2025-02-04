Gabriel Vidovic Injury: Recalled from loan

Vidovic has been recalled from his loan at Mainz, the club announced. "Gabriel Vidović is a very talented forward who we hold high hopes for at Bayern. Unfortunately, he didn't get the playing time we'd hoped for in the first half of the season at Mainz, so we've agreed together with the player to terminate the loan early," said Sporting Director Christoph Freund.

Vidovic progressed through Bayern's youth system after joining in 2016 and moved up to the reserves in 2021-22. He scored 21 goals in 33 appearances that season. The Croatia U21 international has 21 caps and two goals. He made his senior debut in April 2022 and has played four times for the first team. He gained experience on loan at Vitesse in 2022-23, where he played 25 games and scored four goals. Last season he spent time with Dinamo Zagreb, making 40 appearances and scoring nine goals.