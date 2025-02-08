Gabriel Vidovic News: On Bench Friday
Vidovic was on the bench for Friday's 3-0 win against Bremen.
Vidovic was recalled from his loan at Mainz a few days ago and was on the bench in Friday's game. Although he didn't play, he appears fit and has recovered from his ankle injury, being fully integrated into the senior group. He is likely to see playing time before the end of the season if coach Vincent Kompany decides to include him.
