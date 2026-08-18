Gabriel Vidovic News: Signs with Paderborn

Vidovic has joined Paderborn from Dinamo Zagreb, the club announced.

Vidovic came through Bayern Munich's academy and made his Bundesliga debut in April 2022, but loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem, Dinamo Zagreb, and Mainz followed as he searched for regular minutes, before a permanent move to Zagreb in summer 2025. He helped Zagreb complete a domestic double last season, contributing seven goals and five assists across 27 league appearances, and has also featured in Champions League qualifying this season. Sporting director Sebastian Lange pointed to his versatility, technical quality, and dribbling as reasons for the move, with Paderborn hoping he adds a proven attacking threat after his run of success in Croatia.