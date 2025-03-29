Gabriele Zappa Injury: Good to go for Monza match

Zappa (thigh) resumed training regularly with his teammates Friday, Cagliari announced.

Zappa is poised to return after missing one game, but it remains to be seen whether he's fit enough to get the nod as usual. Jose Luis Palomino filled in for him in the previous round as the coach tweaked the scheme. He has registered 11 crosses (three accurate), six tackles (three won), five interceptions and 12 clearances in his last five displays, contributing to one clean sheet.