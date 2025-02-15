Gabriele Zappa News: Logs three clearances versus Atalanta

Zappa registered two crosses (zero accurate), three clearances, one block and two tackles (one won) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

Zappa had an ordinate display in the back like all the Cagliari defenders and sprinted down the wing a couple of times. He has logged six key passes, 12 crosses (five accurate), five tackles (four won) and 10 clearances in the last five fixtures.