Gabriele Zappa News: Logs three clearances versus Atalanta
Zappa registered two crosses (zero accurate), three clearances, one block and two tackles (one won) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atalanta.
Zappa had an ordinate display in the back like all the Cagliari defenders and sprinted down the wing a couple of times. He has logged six key passes, 12 crosses (five accurate), five tackles (four won) and 10 clearances in the last five fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now