Gabriele Zappa News: Logs two blocks versus Bologna

Zappa recorded one cross (zero accurate), two clerances, one block and three tackles (zero won) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Bologna.

Zappa picked up a solid amount of stats in the back but had a rough game like most of the Cagliari defenders, especially after the interval. He has totaled six chances created, eight crosses (three accurate), eight tackles (four won) and 10 clearnaces in the last five contests, contributing to one clean sheet.