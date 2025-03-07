Gabriele Zappa News: Sends in three crosses in Genoa bout

Zappa recorded three crosses (zero accurate), one interception one clearance, and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Genoa.

Zappa had a well-rounded stat line but had more success in the final third than in the back, as Maxwel Cornet blew past him on the equalizer. He has totaled five key passes, 11 crosses (three accurate), six tackles (three won) and 12 clearances in the last five games, helping secure one clean sheet.