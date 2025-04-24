Gabriele Zappa News: Struggles defensively against Fiorentina

Zappa won one of one tackle and registered five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Fiorentina.

Zappa motored down the flank a few times but didn't link up with a teammate in any of his deliveries and was partially at fault on both goals. He started in the past two matches after losing some playing time. He has registered multiple crosses and at least one key pass in four of his past seven displays, totaling six and 13 (one accurate) respectively and posting nine interceptions, nine clearances and two blocks, with no clean sheets.