Gaby Jean

Gaby Jean Injury: Subs off immediately versus Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Jean had one clearance in 11 minutes before being forced out of Saturday's clash with Juventus due to a likely knee injury, Gianluca DI Marzio reported.

Jean returned to the starting lineup after two matches as the coach opted for a more robust defense but was stretchered off after just 10 minutes after an ugly-looking torsion of the joint. He's set for tests. Tiago Gabriel made his Serie A debut in relief.

Gaby Jean
Lecce
