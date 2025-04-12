Gaby Jean Injury: Subs off immediately versus Juventus

Jean had one clearance in 11 minutes before being forced out of Saturday's clash with Juventus due to a likely knee injury, Gianluca DI Marzio reported.

Jean returned to the starting lineup after two matches as the coach opted for a more robust defense but was stretchered off after just 10 minutes after an ugly-looking torsion of the joint. He's set for tests. Tiago Gabriel made his Serie A debut in relief.