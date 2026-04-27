Gaby Jean headshot

Gaby Jean News: Makes first league start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Jean recorded two tackles (two won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Verona.

Jean filled in at center back for the suspended Tiago Gabriel to make his first league start of the season and delivered immediately, contributing to a clean sheet that ended an eight game run without one for the team. The defender made two tackles both won, one interception and five clearances during the game.

Gaby Jean
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