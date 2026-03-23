Gaddi Aguirre News: Makes six clearances in draw

Aguirre registered one shot (zero on goal), six clearances and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Queretaro.

Aguirre finished with a fine defensive output in addition to his fourth clean sheet of the year during his third league appearance since returning to the starting lineup. He also generated two scoring chances, but that was a rare occurrence, with his value often coming from high clearance numbers and tackling success during recent games. He has been active as part of a three-man back line alongside Manuel Capasso and Rodrigo Schlegel for most of the campaign.