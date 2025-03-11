Gaetan Laborde News: Five shots without a goal
Laborde registered five shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Lyon.
Laborde took five shots in a home defeat to Lyon which was only the third time he has reach this figure. However, in the other two occasions he reached this number of shots he put more than one on target. In the game he also created two chances, for only the sixth time this season.
