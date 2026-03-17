Gaetan Perrin Injury: Aims return after break

Perrin (adductor) could return after the March international break, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Perrin is set to miss a few weeks after picking up an adductor injury against Aston Villa last week and is now targeting a return following the March international break. This is a tough setback for Lille, as he had been locking down a starting role in the attack, and his absence is expected to shake up the lineup. In the meantime, Ngal'ayel Mukau is lined up as the leading candidate to step into the starting spot on the right wing until Perrin is back.