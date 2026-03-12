Gaetan Perrin Injury: Dealing with adductor injury

Perrin was forced off in the second half of Thursday's 1-0 loss against Aston Villa in the Europa League due to an adductor injury, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Perrin got hurt early in the second half after generating three crosses and one chance created from the left wing Thursday. He's now a doubt for upcoming league and European action, with Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Ngal'ayel Mukau and Felix Correia as the main options to replace him in the front line. The former Auxerre man has been active lately, and his injury could reduce the squad's power while leaving them without a usual set-piece taker.