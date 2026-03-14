Gaetan Perrin Injury: Needs to be assessed

Perrin (adductor) will be assessed Monday following his injury and is likely ruled out for the next two games, according to coach Bruno Genesio.

Perrin picked up an adductor injury during Thursday's Europa League first leg against Aston Villa and will undergo further tests Monday to determine the extent of the setback. The timeline for his return will depend on the results, but coach Bruno Genesio has already indicated he is expected to miss at least the next two matches while recovering. It is a tough blow for the Dogues as Perrin had just reached full fitness after arriving at the club and had recently locked down a regular starting role, meaning his absence will likely force a shake-up in the starting XI with Felix Correia, Matias Fernandez-Pardo or Ngal'ayel Mukau emerging as potential options to take over on the right wing.