Gaetan Perrin Injury: Picks up blow in UEL

Perrin was forced to exit due to a muscular problem during Thursday's UEL round of 16 match against Aston Villa.

Perrin got hurt early in the second half after generating three crosses and one chance created from the left wing Thursday. He's now a doubt for upcoming league and European action, with all of Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Hakon Haraldsson and Ngal'ayel Mukau able to take attacking midfield spots. The former Auxerre man has been active lately, and his injury could reduce the squad's power while leaving them without a usual set-piece taker.