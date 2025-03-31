Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gaetan Perrin headshot

Gaetan Perrin News: Active and accurate from flank

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Perrin recorded four shots (one on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and 10 corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Montpellier.

Perrin was responsible for Auxerre's corner duties as usual, and the team getting many corners boosted his output. Not only that, but he has been quite accurate since February, getting 21 on point with 56 crosses across his eight appearances.

Gaetan Perrin
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now