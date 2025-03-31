Gaetan Perrin News: Active and accurate from flank
Perrin recorded four shots (one on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and 10 corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Montpellier.
Perrin was responsible for Auxerre's corner duties as usual, and the team getting many corners boosted his output. Not only that, but he has been quite accurate since February, getting 21 on point with 56 crosses across his eight appearances.
