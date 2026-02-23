Gaetan Perrin News: Eight crosses in away victory

Perrin recorded eight crosses (five accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Angers.

Perrin came in to start his first game in Ligue 1 for Lille. He took five corners in the game, bringing him to 15 corners since joining the club. He attempted eight crosses in total, completing five and creating five chances. Last season, in 34 games for Auxerre, he scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists. Last season, he created five chances or more on five occasions.