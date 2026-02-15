Gaetan Perrin headshot

Gaetan Perrin News: First goal with Lille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Perrin scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brest.

Perrin would only earn his second appearance since joining Lille Saturday, playing 24 minutes off the bench. He would come up clutch with a goal to tie the match in the 71st minute, his first goal of the season. He hopes this can net him a start soon, with both appearances coming from the bench.

