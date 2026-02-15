Gaetan Perrin News: First goal with Lille

Perrin scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brest.

Perrin would only earn his second appearance since joining Lille Saturday, playing 24 minutes off the bench. He would come up clutch with a goal to tie the match in the 71st minute, his first goal of the season. He hopes this can net him a start soon, with both appearances coming from the bench.