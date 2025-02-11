Fantasy Soccer
Gaetan Perrin News: Logs two assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Perrin delivered two assists, sent in four crosses (one accurate) and made three tackles (two won) during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Toulouse.

Perrin had a quiet first half but then was decisive in the final frame, assisting both of his team's goals. This was the first appearance on the scoresheet since the calendar flipped to 2025 for the midfielder, who now has five goals and six assists over 21 domestic appearances.

Gaetan Perrin
AJ Auxerre
