Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gaetan Perrin headshot

Gaetan Perrin News: Main creator for Auxerre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Perrin took two off target shots, crossed seven times (three accurate) and created five chances during Sunday's 1-0 win over Rennes.

Perrin set up Jubal in the 89th minute assisting the lone goal of the match while leading Auxerre in crosses and chances created. The midfielder has one goal involvement to go along with seven shots, 20 crosses and 12 chances created across his last three starts.

Gaetan Perrin
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now