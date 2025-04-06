Gaetan Perrin News: Main creator for Auxerre
Perrin took two off target shots, crossed seven times (three accurate) and created five chances during Sunday's 1-0 win over Rennes.
Perrin set up Jubal in the 89th minute assisting the lone goal of the match while leading Auxerre in crosses and chances created. The midfielder has one goal involvement to go along with seven shots, 20 crosses and 12 chances created across his last three starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now