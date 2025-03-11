Gaetan Perrin News: Provides assist in victory

Perrin assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and 11 corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Reims.

Perrin provided the assist for the opening goal of Theo Bair, marking his seventh assist this season in Ligue 1. The Frenchman has been in excellent form with 15 goal contributions in 25 appearances. He has six goal contributions in his last five outings and created five chances in each of his last two games. He will try to contribute again against Nice on Friday.