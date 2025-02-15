Gaetan Perrin News: Records brace
Perrin scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Friday's 2-2 draw against Brest.
After beginning his 2025 calendar year with a goal drought that lasted six games, Perrin stepped up with multiple goals, an accomplishment he had not achieved since Nov. 3. Since then, he has logged six goals and three assists across 13 appearances.
