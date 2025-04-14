Fantasy Soccer
Gaetan Perrin headshot

Gaetan Perrin News: Remains offensive focal point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Perrin had four shots (none on target), five crosses and three corner kicks in Auxerre's 3-1 loss to Lyon Sunday, creating four chances overall.

Even though Perrin didn't score, he was still making an impact across the board and remains Auxerre's top offensive weapon. He'll likely remain prominent across several stat categories against Lille, a side which has a stingy defense as it has only allowed 31 goals in Ligue 1.

