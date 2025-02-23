Gaetan Perrin News: Scores banger against Marseille

Perrin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Marseille.

Perrin opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a stunning goal from the right wing, firing a powerful shot into the top left corner with his weaker foot from the edge of the box, leaving Geronimo Rulli no chance to stop it. This was his eighth goal of the season in 23 appearances. He will look to add to that tally in the upcoming match against Strasbourg on Sunday.