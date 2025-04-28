Gaetano Castrovilli News: Five crosses during loss

Castrovilli generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Juventus.

Castrovilli saw 73 minutes of play in the midfield Sunday, marking a second consecutive start after going unused in the outing before that. His effort was solid but nothing spectacular, notching a shot, one chance created and five crosses. However, he has yet to see a goal contribution in his nine appearances since joining Monza.