Gaetano Castrovilli News: Gets the call in Inter meeting

Castrovilli recorded one cross (zero accurate), two clearances, one block and one tackle (zero won) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Inter Milan.

Castrovilli drew his first start since joining Monza on loan but didn't have a great showing and almost exclusively contributed defensively. He got minutes over Kacper Urbanski in this one, while Patrick Ciurria (nose) was sidelined. He'll be an aggressive option in the midfield from here on out. He has registered two shots (zero on target), one key pass, three crosses (one accurate) and four tackles in four appearances.