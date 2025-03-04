Gaetano Castrovilli News: Wins two tackles versus Torino

Castrovilli (lower leg) had one cross (one accurate) and two tackles (two won) in 14 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Torino.

Castrovilli was deployed in the final minutes after being sidelined for one game due to a bruise. He'll look to avoid further physical problems and earn a progressively bigger role in the midfield in the next few matches. He has totaled two shots (zero on target), one key pass, two crosses (one accurate) and three tackles in three outings since joining.